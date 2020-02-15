State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Myokardia worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Myokardia by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myokardia by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $70.40 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.