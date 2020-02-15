State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.01 Million Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

