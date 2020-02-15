State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Ingevity worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,657,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,305,000 after buying an additional 83,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 77,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.11. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

