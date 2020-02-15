State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.05 Million Stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Federated Investors worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

