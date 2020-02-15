State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of L Brands worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,791.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,622 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $24.34 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.