State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

