State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $325,854. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $12.94 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

