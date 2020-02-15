State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Forest Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,537,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after buying an additional 157,169 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,560,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

UFPI stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

