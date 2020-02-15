State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 13,128 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. grace capital increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.