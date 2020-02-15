State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,371 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 823,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

