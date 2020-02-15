State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 14,474 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 853.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 40,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $225.65 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

