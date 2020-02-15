State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,187 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,909,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,971,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after buying an additional 946,439 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,629,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 237,020 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

