State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

