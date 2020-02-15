State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 101,098 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Avon Products worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avon Products by 104.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 15.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 332,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 27,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 30.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,013,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 238,854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 6.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE AVP opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

