State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,382 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,718 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of Perficient worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

