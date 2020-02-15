State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,577 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink raised SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.65. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.43. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

