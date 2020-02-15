State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,999 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of CIT Group worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the third quarter worth $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in CIT Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CIT Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIT. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

