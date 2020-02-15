State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 34,352 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,352 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of KBR worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

