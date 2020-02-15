State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,170 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after purchasing an additional 217,265 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 61.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

Shares of LAD opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

