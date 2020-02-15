State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 44,087 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $14,895,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 391,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

