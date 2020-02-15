State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,430 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

OLLI stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

