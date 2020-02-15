State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 48,042 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,042 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 122,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 629,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

