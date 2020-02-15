State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,956 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

