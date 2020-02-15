State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 62,709 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 62,709 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.21% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

In related news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

