State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,364 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $582,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,981 shares of company stock worth $1,399,549. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.71 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.