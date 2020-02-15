State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,627 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

