State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of MasTec worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

MTZ opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

