State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of HB Fuller worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in HB Fuller by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HB Fuller by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in HB Fuller by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in HB Fuller by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.