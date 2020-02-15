State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 105,185 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 549.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,185 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of United Rentals worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 88,171 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Rentals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. 601,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

