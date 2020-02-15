State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 20,786 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.00. 997,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,347. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average of $267.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.