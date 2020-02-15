State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allergan were worth $21,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,844,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,887,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,235,000 after purchasing an additional 767,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

AGN stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,334. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.24. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

