State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.78. 1,306,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,430. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

