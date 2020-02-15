State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 12,655 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 2,070,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

