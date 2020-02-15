State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 17,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. 1,325,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,197. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

