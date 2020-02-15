State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 5,823 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,221,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.55. 679,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,707. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average is $228.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

