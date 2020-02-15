State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 438.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 223,001 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 4,950 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $594,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.65. 1,869,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.53. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

