State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

A stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $85.82. 1,965,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

