State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $168.07. 1,152,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,563. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average of $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

