State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,134. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

