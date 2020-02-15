State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,725 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $135,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $126.14. 5,889,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,392. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

