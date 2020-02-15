State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1,235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,170 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.28% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,081. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.