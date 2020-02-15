State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 711,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $95.07 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

