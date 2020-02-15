State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $13.63 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 2,089,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

