State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 182,475 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $163.31. The stock had a trading volume of 560,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

