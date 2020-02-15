State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Amphenol by 34.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,769,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after buying an additional 449,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 684,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.