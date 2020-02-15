State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,626,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Boston Properties by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,258 shares of company stock worth $26,471,475 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. 616,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $147.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

