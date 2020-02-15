State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $18.97 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 28,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,081. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

