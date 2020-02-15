State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 299,362 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of Arconic worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Arconic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Arconic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Arconic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,361. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 3.79%.

In other news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

