State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $20.36 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 167.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of AMETEK worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $104,335.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,555.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. 776,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

