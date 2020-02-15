State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $21.38 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,626 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. 6,300,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,244. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $101.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

